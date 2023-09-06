1 hospitalized after shooting in Waterville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Waterville bakery Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Morning Sentinel, it happened just before 4 p.m. at the corner of Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road.
The newspaper reports the victim was taken to a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No one had been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police told the paper the shooting was a result of an altercation but they declined to give more details
The investigation continues.
