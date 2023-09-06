1 hospitalized after shooting in Waterville

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Waterville bakery Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Morning Sentinel, it happened just before 4 p.m. at the corner of Kennedy Memorial Drive and Airport Road.

The newspaper reports the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No one had been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police told the paper the shooting was a result of an altercation but they declined to give more details

The investigation continues.

