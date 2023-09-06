1 dead, 4 flown to hospital after wrong-way crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEWIS, N.Y. (WABI) - A woman was killed in upstate New York after police say a wrong-way driver from East Millinocket crashed into a pick-up with four people inside.

New York State Police responded Monday night to a report of a pick-up going the wrong way on Interstate 87 in Lewis.

According to troopers, Brian O’Leary, 37, was driving north in the southbound lane and crashed head-on into another truck.

Authorities say a passenger in that truck, Kathy Groshans, 47, of New York, died at the scene.

We’re told the driver of that truck and two young boys who were in the backseat were flown to a hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Police say O’Leary was flown to a hospital in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

