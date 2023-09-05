Wheel of the historic schooner Victory Chimes taken

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The wheel of the historic schooner Victory Chimes was taken from the moored vessel, according to the Courier Gazette.

The theft was discovered on Saturday. The vessel is expected to depart Rockland Harbor later this week.

The theft of the steering wheel follows the theft of several dinghies from Rockland Harbor, according to the newspaper. Rockland’s deputy police chief says juveniles are suspected in the dinghy thefts and they were all recovered.

Back in May, the Victory Chimes was sold at an auction to two brothers that own and operate vessels which serve as restaurants in the New York City area.

