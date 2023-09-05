Want to get away this fall or winter? Fly for half-price from Portland!

Breeze Airways is offering a special deal right now
(Breeze Airways)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The latest airline to start service to and from the Portland International Jetport is offering a big sale on fares for the next couple of days.

Breeze Airways, which just started serving Portland this year, offers nonstop flights from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina; Islip-Long Island, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tampa, Florida, is offering a half-off sale.

Tickets must be purchased between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Thursday, Sept. 7, for travel before March 7, 2024. The deal is good on one-way or roundtrip flights at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app. To get the discount, enter the code “IMGAME50″ at checkout to get a 50 percent discount off the base fare from Portland.

“The ‘Make It Happen’ promotion, with half-price base fares, is our best deal to date. It’s good on every route throughout our network,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

You cannot get the discount on flights between Nov. 16, 2023, and Nov. 28, 2023 or Dec. 21, 2023, through Jan. 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Victory Chimes
Wheel of the historic schooner Victory Chimes taken
Gavel
Atkinson man indicted for manslaughter for deadly crash on I-95 in Waterville
Car Show
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts annual car show to support a good cause
Elizabeth Dean of Hampden says she's embracing the experience.
Mainer at Burning Man reports mass exodus but plans to stay in Nevada desert