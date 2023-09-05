Want to get away this fall or winter? Fly for half-price from Portland!

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The latest airline to start service to and from the Portland International Jetport is offering a big sale on fares for the next couple of days.

Breeze Airways, which just started serving Portland this year, offers nonstop flights from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina; Islip-Long Island, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tampa, Florida, is offering a half-off sale.

Tickets must be purchased between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Thursday, Sept. 7, for travel before March 7, 2024. The deal is good on one-way or roundtrip flights at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app. To get the discount, enter the code “IMGAME50″ at checkout to get a 50 percent discount off the base fare from Portland.

“The ‘Make It Happen’ promotion, with half-price base fares, is our best deal to date. It’s good on every route throughout our network,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

You cannot get the discount on flights between Nov. 16, 2023, and Nov. 28, 2023 or Dec. 21, 2023, through Jan. 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.