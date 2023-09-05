Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band preparing 2023 shows

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band is back on the field for the 2023 season.

The band has show themes of relationships, travel, and magic in mind this fall.

The preparation for the new season has taken time, and now they’re ready to shine.

“I’m super excited that we’re getting to do a show that’s not just specific songs or anything. We get to do a mix of different songs and incorporate a little bit of audience participation into the show as well,” said Lizzie Blanchard, drum major.

“We started out with a list of about 50 or 60 different ideas. From there, we narrowed them down to 10 or 12, and then finally got down to three. It’s so exciting to go out there and finally perform. We’ve been working on it for so long. I’m so excited to see how the rest of the group gets. How excited they are is what I’m here for and what I really enjoy,” said Ryan Taylor, drum major.

You can catch the Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band at the football team’s home opener against Rhode Island next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

