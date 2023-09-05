New Orono tattoo shop offers organic and vegan approach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new tattoo shop in Orono.

But this one’s a little different from others.

Black Cats Tattoo just opened on Sept. 1 and is offering vegan and organic tattoos as well as aftercare products.

Items used in the tattoo process such as ink and transfer paper are sometimes made with plastics or animal by-products.

Not at Black Cats.

By using organic and vegan products in the tattooing process and making their own organic aftercare products, they’re taking a more natural approach to getting inked.

“It’s important to me what I put in my body, so when I started getting tattoos and I found out about vegan tattooing and inks, that’s what everyone used on me. And, that’s what I supplied to everyone else. Also, my transfer paper is all vegan, too, because a lot of transfer paper will use lanolin, which is a byproduct of sheep. So, everything is completely cruelty free,” said Rob Lucchesi, co-owner.

Black Cats hopes to also offer community activities in the future.

