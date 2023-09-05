Maine’s unclaimed property program will begin auctioning off items

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unclaimed property program will soon begin sending thousands of items to auction.

The state treasurer says those items include coins, jewelry and other collectibles of value.

It excludes military medals or military decorations.

Each year, the Maine Office of the State Treasurer receives contents of safe deposit boxes considered abandoned by Maine’s banks and credit unions.

When the amount of unclaimed property exceeds the space to house it, the Treasurer’s Office conducts an auction.

The office has not conducted a formal auction in nearly 20 years.

Property from these safe deposit boxes dates as far back as 1993 and as recent as 2018, and will become part of an ongoing online auction if the Treasurer’s Office is unable to find the owners.

The State is currently holding more than $310 million in unclaimed property.

