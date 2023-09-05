Mainer at Burning Man reports mass exodus but plans to stay in Nevada desert

PERSHING COUNTY, Nev. (WMTW) - Despite seeing a mass exodus of revelers from the Burning Man festival Monday, a Mainer is not planning to leave.

Heavy rain Friday left tens of thousands of visitors stranded.

Conditions improved enough by Monday afternoon for organizers to begin allowing visitors to depart.

“It is muddy, but it is not as bad as some mud that I’ve seen in Maine, so it has been OK. It’s almost like my Maine background has helped me,” said Elisabeth Dean of Hampden.

The former Bangor restaurant owner attended the festival last year and returned this year to help build the temple, which will be burned ceremonially.

She ventured to the exit gate by bike Monday afternoon.

“I came back to camp and told people that they shouldn’t leave right now because the lines are atrociously long. It’s muddy. There are cars stuck out there,” Dean said.

Dean credits the camaraderie of festivalgoers with making the experience better.

“Things are good. People are helping people,” she said.

Speaking over Zoom from the top of a crane, Dean pointed toward thousands of visitors waiting to leave the festival but remained excited for art displays, musical performances and ceremonies expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.

