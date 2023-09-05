Maine County Teachers of the Year want your stories

#LoveMaineSchools
#LoveMaineSchools(Maine Teacher of the Year)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What do you love about Maine schools?

One group of teachers would love to know.

The 2023 County Teachers of the Year cohort is on a mission to spread the love to Maine schools and their educators.

#LoveMaineSchools is a campaign to collect and share positive stories of experiences with Maine schools and educators, to celebrate Maine schools and the teaching profession.

The groups says this initiative helps to spread awareness of dedication in schools.

“It feels like just another great step towards our mission as you know, changing the world one student at a time. We all are trying to do that every day, and so, we just want to hear positive things, we want educators to know that they matter, that they’re seen, and that we recognize that they’re working hard every single day,” said Dawn McLaughlin, Piscataquis County Teacher of the Year

For more information about the campaign, you can check out the hashtag, Love Maine Schools Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can also find a link on or website to contribute stories, Google Doc link: bit.ly/lovemaineschoolssubmit.

