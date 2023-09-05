Madison man accused of killing former roommate makes first court appearance

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man accused of killing his former roommate made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Roland Flood, 61, is being held without bail.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Mark Trabue, 57, of Anson.

Trabue was found dead inside his vehicle at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison in July.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

State Police say Flood lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before the murder.

A bail hearing will be held for Flood at a later date.

