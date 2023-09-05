Madison cat owner looking to press charges after cat was taken

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - The town of Madison is happy to have their beloved cat Rascal back after she went missing for nearly two months.

I spoke with the owners who say they were relieved she is okay and look forward to her going back to her normal routine.

“She meowed, and she came right over to give me a headbutt and laid right behind me,” Christen said.

Leah Christen and her mom, Ernistine Shemwell, are the owners of Rascal. They say they knew Rascal was stolen the moment she went missing in July.

“We just kind of knew, and as the days went on, the community was reaching out asking where Rascal was,” Christen said.

Rascal is known to the community as the Hannaford cat because it was her favorite place to be.

“There are cat cans laying all around when she is here. People love her, they give her treats,” Christen

Shemwell says the community expressed their relief and excitement on social media when they learned she was found.

“There is over 800 people that replied to that post that they are so happy she is back. They want to see her at Hannaford. She wasn’t a stray,” Shemwell said.

But the road to get her back from a home in Anson was not easy. That’s how Katie Holmes, Anson’s animal control officer, got involved.

“A couple of people from the community reached out, and before I went to the home, I had asked the people, have you seen Rascal there?” Holmes asked.

After confirming it was Rascal, Holmes says she went to the home accompanied by law enforcement.

“They told me Rascal was removed off Hannaford property, and supposedly they did not realize that Rascal was in their vehicle until they were almost home. Either way, they still have the option to turn around and come back and drop Rascal off back on Hannaford property, and they choose not to do that,” Holmes said.

After a 24-hour mandate was given, Holmes said they eventually got Rascal back.

Now Shemwell says she wants to do something about it.

“Initially when Rascal was first taken, we made a plea to just return her, even if it was just to Hannaford, and there would be no charges. However, this person refused to do that, kept her, she got injured in the process, lost weight, and I had to resort in officials to get her back, so I think something might be done,” Shemwell said.

“I think she could be charged with theft. I’m not sure what is going to happen in this situation,” Holmes said.

Rascal is still recovering from the injuries she sustained when she went missing. Once she is fully healed, her owners say they will allow her to head back to Hannaford.

