Hot & Humid Weather Continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast for the next couple of days making for a hot and humid stretch of weather through the end of the work week. Heat index values through Friday could be near or a bit above 90° in spots. If you have outdoor plans or are working outdoors over the next few days... make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks when possible to find some shade and cool down.

Our Tuesday will feature some patchy morning fog giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to near 90° this afternoon. We’ll have a northerly wind today which will allow coastal areas to see their high temperatures reaching the mid-80s as well. Dew points will be in upper 60s to low 70s today which will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values will be close to... or possibly a bit above 90°... in spots today. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the 60s for most spots. Areas of fog will be possible tonight too.

It’ll be a rinse and repeat situation for Wednesday with patchy morning fog giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies, hot and humid conditions. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s to near 90° with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances will increase later in the week as a cold front approaches. Thursday will still be plenty warm and humid. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the day with a chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, mainly across areas north and west of Bangor. The wind direction shifts to a more southerly direction Thursday which will allow coastal areas to cool off a bit with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° while inland areas continue to bake with temperatures in the 80s to near 90°. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday too, again mainly for areas north and west of Bangor as the cold front continues to approach. Otherwise expect a warm and humid Friday under variably cloudy skies. Friday’s highs will top off in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland. It looks like the cold front will move into the region this weekend keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in our forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The front is expected to clear the state later Sunday night into Monday allowing cooler, less humid air into the region early next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 84°-90°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows between 58°-68°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 83°-89°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly over northern and western areas. Highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly northern and western locales. Highs in the 70s along the coast, low 80s inland.

