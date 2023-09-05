Central Maine stained glass shop approaching 50 years in business

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - One Central Maine shop is approaching a major milestone.

Soll’s Antiques will mark 50 years in 2024.

TV5 stopped by to see how the family-run business keeps the tradition alive after all this time.

“Every window has a story, for sure,” said Isaiah Soll, vice president, Soll’s Antiques.

If you doubt magic is real, step into Soll’s Antiques on Route 2 in Canaan on a sunny day.

“It’s just a magical place. In the late afternoon the sun hits the jewels and the bevels there’s prisms all over the walls. It really sparkles,” Soll said.

Isaiah knows this place like the back of his hand. He and his siblings grew up on the second floor while their parents, Allan and Candi, ran the shop, which opened in 1974.

It started with traditional antiques, but the Solls soon found their niche with stained glass windows.

“Well, you just fall in love with the windows. And they’re artwork, you know. It’s easy, easy to fall in love with them,” he said.

Now working alongside his parents, Isaiah has helped outfit homes across the country. Some collections total upwards of 20, even 30-plus pieces.

But his most loyal customer can be found in the closest mirror.

We asked Isaiah if he ever gets too attached to certain pieces.

“Oh yes,” he answered. “I have first dibs, so I have a lot in my house and I shuffle them in and out all the time. And then when you sell a great one, you’re sad to see it go.”

As this hidden treasure approaches its golden anniversary, Isaiah says some aspects of the business have changed.

But what hasn’t, and what won’t, are the values his parents founded the place on.

“Just to be honest, have integrity, and have some really good customers who become friends,” he said.

And who couldn’t use a few more friends.

“It’s a great place to walk around. Come on a sunny day if you can, in the afternoon. Enjoy it. You don’t have to buy anything. I guess you own them all while you’re here,” Soll said.

