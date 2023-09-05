Bangor student’s eighth grade science project gaining state, national attention

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The future of IV bags could be changing and it started with a Bangor middle school science project.

It’s a big year for Bangor High School freshman Riley Bosco.

“I really like to do cheer. I really like softball,” she says.

She’s starting high school, she’s a cheerleader. These are big things for any student but a project she started last year in middle school is showcasing her scientific abilities and achievements.

“This is huge,” says her eighth grade science teacher, Tracy Vassiliev.

Riley is getting closer and closer to changing the path of something hospitals use every single day: IV bags. It all started with her invention convention project, a requirement for eighth graders at James F. Doughty School.

“I started thinking about something in the hospital like something biodegradable. And so, me and my friends, were thinking aloud, like brainstorming a list of all the plastics in the hospital, like all plastic things in the hospital, and I finally chose the IV bag. I was very surprised to find out that no one had made it before,” says Riley.

Riley discovered through her research some hospitals use more than a thousand a day. “And keep in mind that one IV bag takes 450 years to biodegrade that all piles up,” she says.

She decided to develop a bio-bag. After several failed prototypes, she landed on potato starch as the key ingredient.

“Riley definitely has that X factor in her vision,” says Vassiliev.

Her invention has been winning awards and is being recognized on a state and national level. Riley made it to the invention convention state level and also won first place in the engineering and computer science division at the Maine State Science & Engineering Fair. Now, she’s got medical professionals from Northern Light Health and Husson University backing her as she waits to find out if she’s been selected as a finalist in Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, a national stem research completion.

“She’s going to be a role model,” says Vassiliev. ”The amount of plastic waste that’s occurring in the hospitals, you know, you can’t help not notice it. And to have somebody, especially a 14-year-old at a middle school, say ‘yeah, we need to do something,’ and that’s what I love about this Generation Z. They want to do something, they’re going to solve the problem and that’s what she’s doing.”

“She was just really proud of her just exceeding our expectations. And she keeps going with it and I’m we’re there to support her. 100%,” says her mom, Rebekah Bosco.

“It just makes me think that I could like go somewhere with this like this could like actually help the planet become like a greener safer place,” says Riley.

Riley has also been invited to the 2nd Maine Research Symposium on Biomedical Science and Engineering.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.