Atkinson man indicted for manslaughter for deadly crash on I-95 in Waterville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Atkinson man has been indicted for manslaughter stemming from a deadly car crash on I-95 in Waterville.

Bradford Enos, 39, was indicted in August.

The crash took place in November of 2022.

We’re told 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison stopped her car to help a driver of another car that had crashed into the bridge barrier.

Police are reporting that 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson hit Demchak who was standing near the car.

She died at the scene.

Initially, state police said that icy road conditions caused the crash.

