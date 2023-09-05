Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the east coast will continue to bring mostly clear skies through the rest of the night. It will also help to continue to pump in a warmer & humid airmass through the rest of the week. Skies will remain clear tonight with the exception of wildfire smoke from Canada that will drift across parts of central & eastern Maine tonight into Wednesday. This will bring moderate air quality to the region overnight & Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke will drift into the region tonight & Wednesday. This will bring impacts to air quality. (wabi)

Lows tonight will be on the warmer side ranging from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s elsewhere. Dew points will remain in the 60s tonight keeping conditions humid. Nightly chances of fog are expected through the rest of the week.

The heat & humidity will remain for the rest of the week and will only improve once a cold front moves through. The front, which is currently positioned over the Northern Plains, will slowly make its way to our region, and will bring us relief from the heat & humidity Sunday night into Monday.

The heat & humidity is expected to stick around through the weekend and will break once a cold front moves through Sunday night into Monday. (wabi)

Until then, near record highs are once again possible tomorrow as highs will reach the 80s and low 90s inland & with dew points near 70°, heat index values will climb into the low 90s. Make sure to stay cool & hydrated. It will not be as warm towards the end of the week but still expect highs in the 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

As the cold front mentioned above begins to move closer to the region, it will bring daily chances for afternoon showers & storms starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday. The best chance will be for inland communities.

Relief from the heat & humidity will arrive by Monday as highs will only be in the 70s. There will still be the chance for showers & storms. The trend of more seasonable and less humid conditions will continue into next week.

Worth noting is what is currently Tropical Depression 13. This is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it passes to the north of the Leeward Islands. By next weekend (Sept. 16 & 17) what would become Hurricane Lee could pose a threat to some parts of the eastern seaboard. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Wildfire smoke will drift into the region. A warm & humid night with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Northerly wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with wildfire smoke impacting air quality. Highs in the 80s and close to 90°. Humidity will push heat index values into the upper 80s and low 90s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Humidity sticking around with highs in the 70s & 80s. Afternoon chance for a pop-up shower or storm inland.

FRIDAY: Still humid with highs in the 70s and 80s. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the 70s. Showers & storms possible. Still humid.

MONDAY: Heat & humidity breaks. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

