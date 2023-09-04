Water contamination advisory in effect at Willard Beach

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A water contamination advisory is in effect at Willard Beach in South Portland. The bacteria levels there may be unsafe, so people are urged to avoid the water. It’s still safe to enjoy the beach, if you stay on the sand.

The type of bacteria found in the water could cause a variety of health problems, ranging from urinary tract infections to meningitis.

Water samples are taken twice a week at Willard Beach, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Flags and signs are posted to indicate whether or not the water is safe.

Heavy rainfall has led to multiple advisories at Willard Beach this summer, as runoff brings bacteria from the street into the ocean.

South Portland is also collecting data to conduct a study to see whether aging sewer lines could be contributing to the issue.

You can view the water quality status of Maine beaches on the Department of Environmental Protection website.

