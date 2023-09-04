A Very Warm & Very Humid Week Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will dominate our forecast for the next few days making for a very warm... if not hot for some... and very humid stretch of weather for the week ahead. We’ll start our Monday with some areas of dense fog in many locations. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s away from the coast while coastal areas see highs staying in the mid-70s on average. Dew points will be climbing too with readings reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with areas of fog developing as the night progresses. It’ll be a warmer and more humid night with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Not a lot of change in our weather as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s to near 90°, warmest away from the coast. Dew points will be in upper 60s to near 70° which will make it feel even warmer. Heat index values will be close to or possibly a bit above 90° for inland areas both days as well. If you have outdoor plans or are working outdoors over the next few days... make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks when possible to find some shade and cool down. Shower chances will increase later in the week as a cold front approaches. Thursday will still be plenty warm and humid. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the day with a chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, mainly across areas north and west of Bangor. Temperatures on Thursday will be near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday too, again mainly for areas north and west of Bangor as the cold front continues to approach. Otherwise expect a warm and humid Friday under variably cloudy skies. Friday’s highs will top off in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland. It looks like the cold front will move into the region this weekend keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in our forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be running well above average for the next several days as high pressure pumps warm & humid air into the region. Highs will be close to 90° in spots away from the coast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. (wabi)

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 60°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs between 83°-89°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs between 82°-89°, coolest along the coast.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly over northern and western areas. Highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

