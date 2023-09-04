Summer-like weather continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer-like weather will continue for the next few days. Highs pressure will bring plenty of sunshine through Wednesday.

Warm and humid conditions are expected tomorrow. Some locations could even see record-breaking heat with highs reaching the upper 80s. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler, but the humidity will stick around.

A disturbance to our west will bring the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for inland areas on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. The state could see a few more isolated showers and storms on Friday.

A low pressure system will be approaching by the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are forecast. Temperatures will also become more seasonable.

Air Quality: Smoke from western fire is reducing air quality for some areas Monday afternoon. Moderate air quality is forecast for Tuesday across the state.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of fog. Lows 57-66°. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid. Highs 80-89°. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid. Highs 78-88°. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms inland. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-10.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

