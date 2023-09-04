Passy Pete declared this morning that winter is on its way

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In what has become an annual tradition, the now famous Belfast lobster predicted if summer will last for six more weeks.

During the ritual, the lobster is retrieved from bay by the Belfast barons, a group of residents who help Passy.

Passy communicates his prophecy by selecting a scroll that is read to the group that gathered for the event.

One of the Belfast barons, says there is no butter or boiling involved in this ritual because Passy is always returned to the harbor after his prediction.

He says Passy has gotten almost all of his predictions right since the ritual started.

Passy Pete is named after the local Passagassawakeag River flowing into Belfast Bay.

