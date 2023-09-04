Parade in Harmony kicks off Labor Day celebration

HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - The town of Harmony celebrated Labor Day with a parade.

“It’s kind of a meeting place, you meet all of your old friends and see a lot of people you haven’t seen since last year,” Donald Hayden said.

Locals gathered on the side of the road to watch, including Donald Hayden and his family.

“It’s an annual thing, every year, they come down here, it’s free,” Hayden said.

“It’s fun, seeing the kids like the trucks and the cars and everything, it’s fun, the smile you get when you throw some candy and they have a great time,” Travis Hayden said.

For Jeff Chadbourne, president of the Patriarchs Club, it is all about family.

“The parade is a tradition we have had for all 75 years. It has waned and grown and this year was about average. It was about a 20 25-minute parade,”Chadbourne said.

The parade was just the start of the fun activities planned for the day.

“This is with family; they do family activities here. It is not putting them on the ride and spending 35 dollars and saying bye for the day,” Jeff said.

“We don’t have any rides, we don’t have any midways, but we have a pile of hay with a bunch of corn,” Madison Chadbourne said.

That’s what sets them apart. Madison is the kids activities director. She says the fair in Harmony is at no cost to fairgoers.

“We are the only free fair in the state of Maine which is awesome for us because a lot of people can’t afford to take their whole family to a fair, so having no gate fee, no admissions really help kind of bring the family together,” Madison said.

With various children focused activities, Madison says it is a way to get them interested in agriculture.

“Kids aren’t interested in any of it anymore. We had a milking demonstration earlier that a lot of kids loved and they just kind of learn more about it and what to continue to learn about it,” Madison said.

