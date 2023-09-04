Officials recover the body of drowning victim in Sebago Lake

CASCO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a Portland man who drowned in Sebago Lake Sunday night.

A little after 9 Monday morning, we’re told a diver with the warden service found the body of 28-year-old Ahmed Doale ten feet from shore, in about 8 feet of water.

They say Doale and another person were on a boat around 8:30 Sunday night when it broke down and drifted towards shore near Sebago Lake State Park.

Officials say Ahmed got out of the boat to push it free from shore, we’re told when pushing the boat out, he stepped into deep water.

The Warden Service say Ahmed, who did not know how to swim, went under and never surfaced.

Authorities say after a 911 call, multiple agencies searched for Ahmed for several hours Sunday night but were unable to find him until Monday morning.

