Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show takes place at Augusta Civic Center

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -An event like no other concluded another year at the Augusta Civic Center.

Maine’s Odd and Unusual attracted hundreds of attendees this weekend.

Jewelry, bones, art, taxidermy, and crystals were common, but that’s only a fraction of the variety of items that nearly a hundred vendors had up for sale.

A center stage also hosted activities that spanned from face painting to sword swallowing.

”Everyone here is always so welcoming and they always just love to explain how they got into their craft, why they do what they do. A lot of our taxidermy stuff, everything is ethically sourced. There is a lot of learning to be had here. The fringe people are the cool people. We just love life and we love introducing people to new things.” said vendor Kelly Austin of Yarnable Whimsy

Tickets were $15 at the door with kids under five being free.

While the two day show wrapped up at six, organizers plan to return next year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.