Gov. Mills puts out a statement in honor of Labor Day

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Mills put out a statement in honor of Labor Day.

The full statement is below:

“Maine’s economy has changed throughout our history, but what has not changed is the character of Maine workers — hard working, strong-willed people who stood up and stood together when they knew things on the job just weren’t right. For generations, Maine’s working men and women have stood with leaders, lawmakers, and labor advocates to expand the rights of working people, improving the lives and livelihoods of all who call Maine home. As Governor, I have been proud to sign legislation to greatly enhance protections for Maine workers. On Labor Day, let us recommit to the philosophy, espoused by the late U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone and at the heart of my administration, that ‘we all do better when we all do better.’

Gov. Janet Mills.

