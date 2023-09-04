Caribou home destroyed in fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshals Office says smoking material used on a mattress is what destroyed a house in Caribou Sunday morning.

It happened on Prospect Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The Caribou Fire Department says when crews got there, they found fire on the backside of the second floor, which they say quickly spread.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely, but that one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The Red Cross was called in and was assisting after the fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.