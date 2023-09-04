Blue Hill Fair celebrates final day with food, fun, and a whoopie pie contest

Blue Hill, Maine (WABI) - Fun at the fair continues, at the Blue Hill Fair.

The peninsula tradition has been a popular spot this Labor Day weekend.

Blue Hill Fair General Manager, Erick Fitch said, “Weather’s been great and I think it shows with our crowds we’ve really packed some people in in the last four days. Five straight days and no rain, I don’t think it’s happened once this summer so we’ve been fortunate.”

In addition to rides, exhibits, and contests, the folks at the fair strive to keep a full schedule of events.

Fitch said, “We run three ground shows that run three to four times a day so when you come to the fair and Blue Hill we give you a reason to stay and enjoy the day and that way everybody wins.”

Including an exhibit that highlights the Blue Hill Fair’s claim to fame.

“We have a new exhibit last year of Charlotte’s Web. It’s a live interactive exhibit with Wilbur the pig and Templeton the rat. It’s been a huge draw and we’re very fortunate that we have that here,” Fitch said.

And another part that that the fair folks pride themselves on, is the wide variety of food offerings ranging from fair food to local cuisine.

I, personally, recommend the jumbo coconut donut.

But, you’ll also see a row of French Fry vendors.

Vendors of this French Fry Alley have been here for around 40, 50, and even 70s years of fairs and happy to here together for another one.

Owner of Stan’s Fries, Stan McGray said, “The weather is good so we had good turnout, and it’s gonna be a good turnout today.”

Owner of Steve’s Concessions, Steve Aucoin said, “I think it’s a great coastal fair.”

“People are great here and something about Blue Hill is they love French Fries. We all do great here,” said McGray.

“It’s grown every year and try to improve it and tried to listen to all the critics, and try to make it better in every different way, giving our patrons a real experience. And you know, the fun part about doing the fair is it brings all people together. You know, they walk side by side down the Midway all here for a specific reason,” said Fitch.

TV 5′s Joy Hollowell and her son were also on the job at the fair today.

They were judges of the whoopie pie contests!

Joy will have an update on who took home first place tomorrow.

