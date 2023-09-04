Bangor’s Thomas Hill Standpipe will no longer host winter tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s favorite seasonal tours at the top of a historical landmark is changing things up a bit.

The Bangor Water District opens up the Thomas Hill Standpipe once a season each year.

They’ve announced they will be doing away with their winter tour this year and adding a second one in October.

They sited several factors including weather and typically a low turnout for the change.

This year, they will be letting people climb to the top and take in the spectacular views on October 4th and October 11th from 3 p.m., to 6 p.m.

