Bangor restaurant giving back to Orono man who lost home in fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The owners of a popular barbecue joint in Bangor is inviting the public to help them give back to a member of the community Tuesday, Sept. 5th.

Moe’s Original BBQ says they’re donating all of their profits from their Bangor and South Portland locations to an Orono man who lost his home and all of his belongings in a fire last week.

Moe’s is located on Broadway and is open from 11am to 8pm.

They say they’re hoping to help him re-establish his living situation.

