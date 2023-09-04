Bangor restaurant giving back to Orono man who lost home in fire

Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe's Original Bar B Que(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The owners of a popular barbecue joint in Bangor is inviting the public to help them give back to a member of the community Tuesday, Sept. 5th.

Moe’s Original BBQ says they’re donating all of their profits from their Bangor and South Portland locations to an Orono man who lost his home and all of his belongings in a fire last week.

Moe’s is located on Broadway and is open from 11am to 8pm.

They say they’re hoping to help him re-establish his living situation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Passy Pete declared this morning that winter is on its way
Blue Hill Fair celebrates final day with food, fun, and a whoopie pie contest
Blue Hill Fair celebrates final day with food, fun, and a whoopie pie contest
Thomas Hill Standpipe
Bangor’s Thomas Hill Standpipe will no longer host winter tour
Parade in Harmony kicks off Labor Day celebration
Parade in Harmony kicks off Labor Day celebration