Bangor Police looking for missing child

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing girl.

12-year-old Zeeny Le was last seen at her home on Essex St. around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Le may have gotten a ride and been dropped off in the Capehart area around 7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white t-shirt and a gray sweatshirt, as shown in the photo above.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 947-7483.

