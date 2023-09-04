Bangor Police looking for missing child
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing girl.
12-year-old Zeeny Le was last seen at her home on Essex St. around 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Le may have gotten a ride and been dropped off in the Capehart area around 7 p.m.
She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white t-shirt and a gray sweatshirt, as shown in the photo above.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 947-7483.
