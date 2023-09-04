Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosts 60th Annual Five Mile Road Race

The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 60th Annual Labor Day Five Mile Road Race.

The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut
The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut(WABI)

“60 years, 60 annual, that’s crazy. It’s awesome to see all these people out here on such a beautiful day. There are over 100 racers today, and they just love being out here. The race is downtown, and the route is different. There’s a part of it that’s really difficult, and I think that’s what brings people here because they talk about that hill year after year. It’s just a really iconic race,” said Debbie Gendreau, Bangor Assistant Parks and Recreation Director.

Orono’s Erik McCarthy won his 10th overall race and 9th straight.

“For this, I don’t really do anything specific. I’ll do training for marathons, and I’ll get in shape that way. This year, I haven’t been running a whole lot, so it’s reflected in a little bit slower time this year than maybe other years, but I’m still getting out there and still coming every year. This year was very close. This year, I only won by about 10 seconds, so it won’t last forever, but I’m enjoying it while it lasts,” said McCarthy.

The race’s uniqueness has led to its staying power.

“It’s a very different race than others out there. At the Labor Day Road Race, it seems that the same people come out. It’s like a tradition for them. A lot of these people have been doing it for 30, 40, 50 years now. You see the same people coming out every year,” said Gendreau.

The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

ESPN names Cooper Flagg nation’s top prospect in new rankings
Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi have your high school football highlights and scores
Sept. 1 First & 5
WABI TV5 News at 11
First & 5
High school football graphic
High school football is back on WABI TV5