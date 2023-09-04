Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosts 60th Annual Five Mile Road Race
The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 60th Annual Labor Day Five Mile Road Race.
“60 years, 60 annual, that’s crazy. It’s awesome to see all these people out here on such a beautiful day. There are over 100 racers today, and they just love being out here. The race is downtown, and the route is different. There’s a part of it that’s really difficult, and I think that’s what brings people here because they talk about that hill year after year. It’s just a really iconic race,” said Debbie Gendreau, Bangor Assistant Parks and Recreation Director.
Orono’s Erik McCarthy won his 10th overall race and 9th straight.
“For this, I don’t really do anything specific. I’ll do training for marathons, and I’ll get in shape that way. This year, I haven’t been running a whole lot, so it’s reflected in a little bit slower time this year than maybe other years, but I’m still getting out there and still coming every year. This year was very close. This year, I only won by about 10 seconds, so it won’t last forever, but I’m enjoying it while it lasts,” said McCarthy.
The race’s uniqueness has led to its staying power.
“It’s a very different race than others out there. At the Labor Day Road Race, it seems that the same people come out. It’s like a tradition for them. A lot of these people have been doing it for 30, 40, 50 years now. You see the same people coming out every year,” said Gendreau.
The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.