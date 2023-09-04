Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosts 60th Annual Five Mile Road Race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 60th Annual Labor Day Five Mile Road Race.

The race featured a brand-new 80+ class with six racers in its debut (WABI)

“60 years, 60 annual, that’s crazy. It’s awesome to see all these people out here on such a beautiful day. There are over 100 racers today, and they just love being out here. The race is downtown, and the route is different. There’s a part of it that’s really difficult, and I think that’s what brings people here because they talk about that hill year after year. It’s just a really iconic race,” said Debbie Gendreau, Bangor Assistant Parks and Recreation Director.

Orono’s Erik McCarthy won his 10th overall race and 9th straight.

“For this, I don’t really do anything specific. I’ll do training for marathons, and I’ll get in shape that way. This year, I haven’t been running a whole lot, so it’s reflected in a little bit slower time this year than maybe other years, but I’m still getting out there and still coming every year. This year was very close. This year, I only won by about 10 seconds, so it won’t last forever, but I’m enjoying it while it lasts,” said McCarthy.

The race’s uniqueness has led to its staying power.

“It’s a very different race than others out there. At the Labor Day Road Race, it seems that the same people come out. It’s like a tradition for them. A lot of these people have been doing it for 30, 40, 50 years now. You see the same people coming out every year,” said Gendreau.

