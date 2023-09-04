Bangor man arrested after shooting incident in Capehart

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested Sunday after a shooting incident at Rangely Place in Capheart.

Police say 30-year-old Toman Caudill is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, drug possession and criminal threatening.

They say the got a report a man fired a round from a handgun and had then pointed the gun at another male.

They were able to locate him and found the firearm on him and drugs.

No one was injured.

Caudill is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

