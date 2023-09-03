Norridgewock celebrates 50 years of Oosoola Days

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Planes, cars, and even tractors made an appearance at the 50th Oosoola Days in Norridgewock Sunday.

“My great grandfather Big Al Lewis, he invented, it was called the Norridgewock Fun Days at first, now it’s called the Oosoola Days,” explains Parks Committee member and event organizer. Abagail Claire.

As for what Oosoola means, Norridgewock town manager Richard LaBelle describes it as, “There’s Oosoola Park, there’s Oosoola Days. Oosoola is a Native word that comes from way back in the day and the definition of Oosoola varies depending upon who you ask.”

The two-day event is full of fun, family-friendly events and activities, most of which are free.

“Really it’s about community building. It’s our businesses are out, our organizations and nonprofits are here, and it’s an opportunity for us to get to learn about them, patronize their businesses, and get to visit with their neighbors,” says LaBelle.

For fifty years, Oosoola Days has been organized and preserved in Norridgewock by the community for the community, with a large portion being volunteers.

“I think that Oosoola Days really is what resembles or should resemble small town Maine,” explains LaBelle. “You know, we can have nice things, we can have neat events, and we don’t have to dump a ton of money into it. This is really our baseline budget, it’s community coming together, individuals, businesses, and organizations to make something great happen without changing our town.”

The fun continues all-day Monday at Oosoola Park, featuring a parade, horseshoe tournament, a duck drop, and most iconically, the Annual Frog Race!

For more information on Oosoola Days, visit the town’s website.

