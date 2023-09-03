Nice today, hot and humid next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to dominate the second half of the weekend, bringing another pleasant and mostly dry day. A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through today, which may stir up an isolated shower or two by late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a shower will be from Bangor through the central highlands and into Aroostook county. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm up even more reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. As temperatures increase, so will the humidity. It will start to feel a bit sticky this afternoon as dewpoints creep up into the low to mid 60′s. Any showers that form will fizzle out tonight, with patchy fog developing overnight. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

Labor Day will be another stunning day. We’ll start off with some fog in the morning. After the fog burns off expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rise well above average for this time of year reaching the upper 70′s along the coast to mid 80′s inland. Unfortunately, the humidity rises with our temperatures. Dewpoints will be soaring into the upper 60′s making it feel very uncomfortable.

High temperatures will continue to spike into the mid to upper 70′s along the coast to upper 80′s inland with some spots nearing 90 by the middle of next week. Other than the heat and humidity, much of next week looks beautiful and dry. Rain does look to return to the forecast by Thursday with showers lingering into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy isolated afternoon/evening showers possible, otherwise mostly dry. highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. A bit sticky!

TONIGHT: Any showers will fizzle out, patchy fog developing overnight. lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 70′s along the coast to mid 80′s inland. Humid!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 80s with a few 90s possible inland. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s a few low 90s possible. Humid.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible, primarily inland. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid

FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70′s.

