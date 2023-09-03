Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles. Producers said Thursday, Dec. 17, that a planned Jimmy Buffet musical will have Buffetts blend of rock and country tunes and an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike OMalley. A world premiere production is expected to be announced for 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2023
SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday. The statement also disclosed where the “Margaritaville” singer died: at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons.

He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to perform, the last time making a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July, the statement said.

Merkel cell carcinoma, as it’s known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic. Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers, and being light-skinned and over 50.

Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Margaritaville.” He built the latter into a brand that encompassed restaurants, clothing, casinos and more.

