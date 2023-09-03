ESPN names Cooper Flagg nation’s top prospect in new rankings

NEWPORT, Maine (WMTW) - In a newly released ranking of high school basketball prospects from ESPN, Newport native and former Nokomis High School standout Cooper Flagg took the top spot.

The rising senior at Montverde Academy in Florida was previously ranked second.

In March, Flagg helped Nokomis win its first basketball state title.

Last month, Flagg reclassified himself to the class of 2024.

Author Paul Biancardi wrote that Flagg moved into the top spot after a dominant showing over the summer.

“He’s an elite two-way player with NBA positional size at forward and improved as a shooter and playmaker this summer. Flagg showcases great toughness and aggressiveness, and his potential and productivity are coalescing as he is one of the best rising prospects we have seen in years,” Biancardi wrote.

In December, Flagg was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year.

