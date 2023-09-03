Bangor Elks Lodge hosts annual car show to support a good cause

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A good cause started people’s engines in Bangor today.

The second annual Maine Childrens Cancer Program Car Show was held at the Bangor Elks Lodge.

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined up to support the program while enjoying live music and food.

Trophies were up for grabs for best in show, judges’ choice, people’s choice and much more.

The event was very successful as people crowded around the incoming cars and silent auction items.

”Our major project is Maine Childrens Cancer, which is why we’re here today. And it’s what’s in my heart as State President is to take care of the kids. We’ve made over five million. I think we’re maybe getting close to six pretty soon.” said Sandi Anderson, State President for the Maine Elks Association.

“Favorite part for me is the opportunity to raise money for the children of cancer, but also give the community a great day to come see some beautiful cars, trucks, motorcycles, and to support our efforts.” stated Scott Monrow, Car Show Committee Chairman.

Alongside the raffle and silent auction, there were over one hundred cars showcased.

The event ran from ten to two-thirty and the Elks Association is looking forward to next year’s benefit.

All proceeds went to MCCP.

