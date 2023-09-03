Activists celebrate Labor Day with BBQ and Rolling Rally in Augusta

The event also aimed to shed light on the ongoing union negotiations from state workers to close the wage gap between state employees and those in comparable private industries.
Labor Day Mill Park
Labor Day Mill Park(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mill Park was a place of celebration and organization Sunday as folks gathered to commemorate the holiday.

Before the Rolling Rally, which featured cars decked in pro-labor and pro-state worker signage driving by the Blaine and State Houses, free barbeque food was available to attendees as they listened to speakers from various Maine labor and union organizations.

”Labor Day is really a time to appreciate what the forerunners in our movement have done,” describes Central Maine Labor Council President Patrick Wynne. “Whether it’s coal miners in Pennsylvania, shoe shop workers here in Biddeford, just union workers throughout time who have put in the sacrifices to get us things like holidays off, such as Labor Day, to get us health care, to get retirement, to make it so that a firefighter like myself can go home from the fire station at the end of the shift. That really comes from people who were part of the labor movement before us now, and it’s also a time for us to think about what sacrifices we can make for the future workers.”

Since June, state employees have been negotiating for improved wages, systems of work from home or telework, and work/life balance.

Dean Staffieri, President of the Maine Service Employees Association, says the lack of employee support has resulted in many positions being left empty with no new applicants to fill them. With state workers providing essential labor such as managing public safety, community spaces, transportation and more, it is imperative that these jobs get done.

“State workers are really struggling right now,” says Staffieri, “What they get for wages is at least 15% below the averages of other folks. And I want to let the people of Maine know that they have a lot of workers that are working really hard and love what they’re doing and are also really struggling to keep up with it.”

The Maine Service Employees Association is a part of the Service Employees International Union and represents over 13,000 Maine workers, including those working for the state government.

