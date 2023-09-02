Silver Alert issued for Farmington man

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A silver alert for seventy-six year old Floyd Libby has been issued by the Farmington Police Department.

Libby was last seen around nine this morning at his home on Willow Springs Drive in Farmington.

Authorities have stated that he has cognitive issues.

He was last seen wearing a gray conductor’s hat, gray long sleeve shirt, dark glasses, and work boots.

If seen, contact Farmington Police at 207-778-6140.

