Silver Alert issued for Farmington man

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A silver alert for seventy-six year old Floyd Libby has been issued by the Farmington Police Department.

Libby was last seen around nine this morning at his home on Willow Springs Drive in Farmington.

Authorities have stated that he has cognitive issues.

He was last seen wearing a gray conductor’s hat, gray long sleeve shirt, dark glasses, and work boots.

If seen, contact Farmington Police at 207-778-6140.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary holds adoption event
Blue Hill Fair
Blue Hill Fair returns
‘Shield 616′ was in Lubec on Thursday giving out 20 high-quality protective vests to members of...
Colorado-based nonprofit donates 20 sets of body armor to Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Amazing weather ahead to enjoy all Labor Day Weekend activities!
Beautiful Labor Day Weekend!