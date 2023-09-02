Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

