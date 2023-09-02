Colorado-based nonprofit donates 20 sets of body armor to Washington County Sheriff’s Office

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A local sheriff’s office has received some potentially life-saving armor thanks to a non-profit based in Colorado.

‘Shield 616′ was in Lubec on Thursday to donate 20 high-quality protective vests to members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Here are some photos from our presentation today in Maine. We loved our time with the Washington County Sheriff's Office... Posted by Shield616 on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Each vest costs about $2,400 so this effort would not be made possible without donations.

‘Shield 616′ was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing all-day rifle protection for first responders who serve our communities.

Since then, they have raised more than $17 million and have given out nearly 7,000 vests across 32 states.

“We want them to have this protection all the time but we also want them to have the confidence and the boldness and bravery and the courage all the time to go towards that threat. It’s hard to go towards danger and having the best protection available to you, it’s only going to help enhance your bravery. It’s going to allow for you to choose to be courageous. It’s going to allow for you to go towards that threat knowing that this doesn’t make it any less dangerous, but it gives me a lot better of a chance to survive the situation, God forbid they need it.”

This was the non-profit’s second trip to Maine.

They were able to donate vests to the Lincoln Police Department a couple of years ago.

In addition to donating vests, Shield 616 helps build relationships between first responders and the citizens they serve.

