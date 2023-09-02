Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary holds adoption event

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -A tail wagging event occurred in Hermon on Saturday.

Devon’s Kitchen invited Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary up to feature a few adoptable pups.

The rescue works with two shelters from Florida to save and transport dogs to Maine in order to find them new homes.

Volunteers from the rescue educated folks on what they do while running a raffle and giveaway.

Devon’s Kitchen did a supply drive all week to donate to the rescue with items including clean towels, bedding, cleaning supplies, dog food, dog toys, and much more.

The featured pups were Maple, Blue, and Tera who are in the process of searching for their forever home.

“There are so many dogs in need. I only work with two shelters in Florida. Currently, the amount of dogs and pleas that are going out, there was just eleven pleas of dogs that are going to be put down from one of my rescue partners. So it’s huge to bring people awareness to spay and neuter. Huge, please spay and neuter, and volunteer, donate and foster. There’s so many ways to get involved to help the animals right now,” said Ellisha Krutuleski who is the Founder of Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary.

Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary hold lots of similar events to grab the attention of possible new owners for their loveable pups.

If anyone is interested in donating, they can still do so anytime Sunday by stopping in at Devon’s Kitchen or check out the rescue’s Facebook page here.

