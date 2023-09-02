Blue Hill Fair returns

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) -The Blue Hill Fair is back for another year.

The fair that got started back in the 1870′s is attracting thousands to the fairgrounds along Route 172.

Some of today’s events included circus shows, a llama and alpaca costume party, a lumberjack show and so much more.

Various carnival games and rides were set up along with vendors selling staples such as funnel cakes and lemonade.

Traffic was backed up in and around the fairgrounds as eager fairgoers packed in.

”It was fun. There’s a bunch of rides and I think my favorite part was the animal park because there was cows, pigs, horses, goats, sheep. It was awesome.” said Madeleine, who was on her way out of the fair.

“As far as the five days it’s gonna be sun and no rain, which is great. You know, every year changes with the entertainment that you have and what’s going on from night to night, but with good weather for five days, you know everybody’s happy. Nobody is grumpy because it’s raining, so on and so forth. So yeah, I’ve had very few unhappy people this year.” said Head of Parking, Franklin Burke.

The fair will run for two more days with admission being ten dollars tomorrow and eight on labor day.

Children under twelve are free, but pets have to stay at home.

