Beautiful Labor Day Weekend!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amazing weather ahead to enjoy all Labor Day Weekend activities! High pressure will remain in place across the region bringing us a nice dry day. Patchy areas of morning fog will burn off and give way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable reaching the mid to upper 70′s, some touching 80, inland to lower 70′s along the coast. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph with gust up to 20 mph possible. An upper level disturbance will move in overnight into Sunday. The disturbance could bring the chance for a few sprinkles overnight across northern Maine. Otherwise expect quiet weather to continue tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50′s. High pressure will continue to dominate the second half of the weekend bringing another pleasant and mostly dry day. The only issue some might run into Sunday afternoon are a few isolated showers. The best chance for an afternoon shower will from Bangor north through the central highlands. Otherwise, expect patchy morning fog to give way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm up even more reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s Sunday afternoon. As temperatures increase, so will the humidity. It will still feel comfortable today with dewpoints reaching the upper 50′s but by Sunday afternoon it will start to feel a bit sticky as they rise into the low to mid 60′s.

Labor Day will be another stunner of a day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rise well above average for this time of year reaching the upper 70′s along the coast to mid 80′s inland. Unfortunately, the humidity rises with our temperatures. Dewpoints will be soaring into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s making it feel wicked humid out there!

High temperatures will continue to spike into the mid to upper 70′s along the coast to upper 80′s inland with some spots touching 90 by the middle of next week. Other than the heat and humidity, much of next week looks beautiful and dry. Rain does look to return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Patchy fog AM, partly cloudy. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s inland to lower 70′s along the coast. Winds S 5-10 mph gust up to 20 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, a few sprinkles possible across northern Maine. patchy areas of fog develop overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy isolated afternoon showers possible, otherwise mostly dry. highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. A bit sticky!

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 70′s along the coast to mid 80′s inland. Very humid!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 80s with a few 90s possible inland. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s a few low 90s possible. Humid.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers possible by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.