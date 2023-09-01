Waterville man sentenced for drug possession

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Patrick Hanson, 32, will spend just over nine years in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hanson pleaded guilty last November.

After his arrest for threatening another person, authorities say Hanson was found to have several different drugs in his possession including cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

