USDA announces 45 loans and grants to Maine agriculture producers, rural small businesses

Maine (WABI) - The USDA has announced 45 loans and grants totaling more than $20 million to Maine agriculture producers and rural small businesses.

The funds will be used to access renewable energy and make renewable energy improvements.

For example, Leonard Road Thorndike Solar in Thorndike will use a $1 million grant to install a solar array to offset 950,000 pounds of coal usage.

The USDA says the project will help the business generate more than $350,000 annually.

East Forty Farm Creamery in Waldoboro will use an almost $20,000 grant to install a wood-fired gasification boiler to reduce their reliance on the electrical grid.

