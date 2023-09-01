Truck fire backs up morning commute on the Maine Turnpike

Falmouth Truck Fire
Falmouth Truck Fire(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A commercial truck caught fire along the Maine Turnpike Friday morning, backing up traffic.

The truck, which had the company name “Tip Line Tree Service” on the side, was headed south when it caught fire around mile 50 in Falmouth just after 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling a wood chipper, was able to pull off to the shoulder, but the right lane of the highway was closed until crews could put the fire out and tow the truck away.

Falmouth Truck Fire
Falmouth Truck Fire(WMTW)

Once the fire was out, there was obvious significant damage to the truck as well as burn marks on the pavement.

The scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Paul DeForest
Lubec man pleads guilty to murder and solicitation charges
Paula Doughty
Skowhegan’s Paula Doughty wins 600th game as Field Hockey head coach
According to troopers, Curtis Deschaine of Wallagrass was heading south when he lost control of...
Driver injured in rollover crash in Cross Lake
Donald Trump
Should Trump be disqualified from 2024 ballot: Maine joins discussion