Truck fire backs up morning commute on the Maine Turnpike

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A commercial truck caught fire along the Maine Turnpike Friday morning, backing up traffic.

The truck, which had the company name “Tip Line Tree Service” on the side, was headed south when it caught fire around mile 50 in Falmouth just after 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling a wood chipper, was able to pull off to the shoulder, but the right lane of the highway was closed until crews could put the fire out and tow the truck away.

Falmouth Truck Fire (WMTW)

Once the fire was out, there was obvious significant damage to the truck as well as burn marks on the pavement.

The scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

