The Social Glass in Brewer transforms recycled glass to art

Andrea Gurecki of The Social Glass works on a new piece in her Brewer studio
Andrea Gurecki of The Social Glass works on a new piece in her Brewer studio
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - While some see glass as trash, one Brewer woman sees glass as art.

Before moving to Maine a few years ago, Andrea Gurecki spent a good part of her life on the ocean in Massachusetts.

“The beach is where I find peace, I really do. I love it. It makes me feel like I’m at home. Especially growing up basically on the ocean, it kind of brings me back there,” said Gurecki. “Sea glass combing and sea glass collecting, that was always something my family did.”

Then, she started putting the pieces together.

She created her company, The Social Glass, to sell her artwork and custom creations.

As for her most-requested designs: “Lighthouses and lobsters. [And] lately I’ve been doing a lot of custom houses,” said Gurecki.

As her custom orders got more intricate, the need grew for colors beyond what the New England coastline could offer.

That’s when her family stepped in once again.

“My father started making me tumbled glass so I can fulfill those orders, which is really, really cool,” explained Gurecki.

“He has a whole procedure which he likes to keep top secret so I’m not allowed to tell you anything,” she said with a laugh. “And my mom enjoys going into thrift stores and picking bottles for specific colors that I need.”

While Gurecki’s art allows her to connect with her out-of-state family, it also allows her to connect with herself.

“Sometimes you have the stress of your full time job and then coming home to this, while it’s also kind of a job, it’s not really. It’s a hobby and I like it. It’s a stress reliever for me,” said Gurecki.

“I have a lot of favorites, but I kept one of the favorites that I made and I was going to put it out in the world and see if somebody wanted to buy it and then I was like, ‘Well, I’ll just keep it for myself.’ It’s West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. And I just love it because I also went and visited with my sister shortly after and I brought the the portrait to West Quoddy Head and took a picture in front of it and stuff and so that was a great vacation with my sister. So it was kind of a memory with her as well,” she said.

Other people see the beauty in her work too.

She says she’s honored to be let in to the more intimate details of her customer’s lives.

“Especially the memorial ones when they’re people that have passed away, or you know, portraits of a special moment that they had with that person. Or I’ve been getting requests for dogs... I always say, ‘Thank you for trusting me to make this piece,” Gurecki explained.

One day Andrea hopes to turn all of her lighthouse pieces into a coffee table book.

She also creates a variety of jewelry.

To check out more of her work, visit https://thesocialglassgallery.com/ or The Social Glass on Facebook.

