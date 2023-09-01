Skowhegan’s Paula Doughty wins 600th game as Field Hockey head coach

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan Field Hockey coach Paula Doughty has officially won her 600th game as a head coach.

The River Hawks defeated Brewer 5-0 to kick off the season and to make history.

Coach Doughty says that she’s had probably 300 former players congratulate her in the last week with ages ranging from 18 to 65.

Skowhegan has been her home for 50 years now and she’s been the coach of the team for 43.

Under her watch she’s seen the program grow into a field hockey powerhouse.

Winning 20 Class-A State Championships since 1991.

“When I first came here, I mean, we didn’t have a field. We played on the back of the baseball field. We didn’t have uniforms. And I remember at that time thinking if we could just establish any kind of tradition, it would be wonderful, you know, like the other programs. And day by day, year by year, you know, we did that. And now we have a firm tradition here and it’ll stay long after I’m gone, I’m sure,”

And if the 600th win wasn’t cause for celebration enough, her team won it on her birthday.

Doughty was also recently named to the National  Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

