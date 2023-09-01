Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival takes place this weekend

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - An exciting festival returns to Skowhegan this weekend, and this year there will be more river views.

On Saturday, hundreds of people from New England will gather in downtown Skowhegan for the annual Craft Brew Festival.

One key difference this year, it’s taking place overlooking the Kennebec River.

The festival celebrates Maine craft beer, wine, cider, and spirits.

The event will kick off with a VIP hour at 2 p.m. The general session will follow and include more than 100 different Maine-crafted libations for sampling.

All proceeds from the event benefit ongoing revitalization efforts in Skowhegan.

