North Anson man pleads guilty to drug related charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH ANSON, Maine (WABI) - A North Anson man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug related charges Friday.

Cody Mosher, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Mosher led police on a chase from Norridgewock to Madison back in January.

When he was captured, they found over 750 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of cocaine, and over 300 pills in the car.

Officials say it was enough fentanyl to create 379,000 lethal doses.

Mosher faced a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million.

